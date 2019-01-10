Iran's Zarif on Pompeo: U.S. brings chaos where it interferes

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends India-Iran business forum in New Delhi, India, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister mocked U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech on Thursday in which he said “when America retreats, chaos follows,” by asserting the opposite was true.

“Whenever/wherever US interferes, chaos, repression and resentment follow,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter.

“The day Iran mimics US clients & @SecPompeo’s ‘human rights models’ — be it the Shah or current butchers — to become a ‘normal’ country is the day hell freezes over. Best for the US to just get over loss of Iran.”