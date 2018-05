WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that regime change is not a U.S. objective in dealings with Iran.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens to China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a joint news conference after their meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

He responded, “No,” when asked at a U.S. Senate hearing whether Washington was seeking regime change in the country.