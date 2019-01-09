U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with U.S. troops, Iraqi leaders on Iraq visit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi (R) in Baghdad, Iraq, during a Middle East tour, January 9, 2019. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Iraq on Wednesday, where he met with American troops and Iraqi leaders to reassure them about a U.S. military withdrawal from Syria and warn that Iran remains a regional security threat.

The visit, which U.S. officials declined to confirm until Pompeo left Iraq, came on the second day of a tour also taking in Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman.