Kuwait says U.S. Mideast peace plan should weigh regional considerations

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah in Kuwait, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young/Pool

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that a long-awaited U.S. peace proposal for the Middle East should factor in regional considerations and all stakeholders.

“We hope the plan will take into account the situation in the region and all the relevant parties,” Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Sabah told a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is on a regional tour that will also take him to Israel and Lebanon.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special advisor Jared Kushner visited several Gulf Arab states last month to seek support from Arab leaders on the economic portion of the peace proposal that Trump is expected to unveil in coming months. That trip, however, did not include a stop in Kuwait.

Kushner has given a broad outline of the plan, saying it would address final-status issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including establishing borders.

Sheikh Sabah said the two had also discussed a Gulf Arab dispute, Syria, Iran, Iraq and Yemen.

He said that the row between Qatar and some neighboring Gulf countries needed to be resolved. “There is no other option,” he said.

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and non-Gulf state Egypt cut political, trade, and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017. The countries accuse Doha of supporting terrorism, which it denies.

Pompeo reiterated that the dispute was “not in the best interest of the region, not in the best interest of the world”.