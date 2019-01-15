U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo says to visit Kuwait 'in coming days': KUNA

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called his Kuwaiti counterpart to confirm he would visit the Gulf Arab country “in the coming days”, state news agency KUNA said on Wednesday, after cutting short a Middle East tour due to a death in the family.
Pompeo visited several Arab capitals earlier this week, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, in part to reassure allies after President Donald Trump announced he would start withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria.
