U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young/Pool

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday that the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement was a Lebanese party with popular support, the Lebanese presidency said.

“Preserving national unity and civil peace is a priority for us,” Aoun told Pompeo, the presidency said on its Twitter feed. The United States views the heavily armed Hezbollah as a terrorist group.