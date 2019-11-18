World News
November 18, 2019 / 8:23 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Israel welcomes U.S. settlement move, Palestinians outraged

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel praised a U.S. decision on Monday to soften its position on Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, a move that upset the Palestinians who said it contradicts international law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the U.S. decision “rights a historical wrong,” and called on other countries to take a similar stance.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the U.S. decision “contradicts totally with international law.”

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below