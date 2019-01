U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (not pictured) at the Sheraton Grand in Doha, Qatar January 13, 2019. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via Reuters

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will cut short his Middle East trip because he needs to return to the United States for a family funeral, a state department spokesman said on Monday.

Pompeo, who is currently in Saudi Arabia, will return home after meetings in Oman instead of traveling on to Kuwait.

“This curtailment of travel is required so that the Pompeo family may attend a family funeral,” the spokesman said.