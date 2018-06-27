FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 7:28 PM / in 22 minutes

Pompeo: North Korea understands scope of U.S. denuclearization request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he was confident that North Korea understood the scope of the U.S. desire for complete denuclearization as the two countries negotiate after President Donald Trump’s summit this month with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to testify before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates and justification for FY2019 for the State on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“We’ve been pretty unambiguous in our conversations about what we mean when we say complete denuclearization,” Pompeo told a Senate subcommittee hearing.

He said he would be leading continuing talks with Pyongyang and that he was optimistic the United States would begin receiving remains of U.S. soldiers from the Korean War “in the not-too-distant future.”

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott

