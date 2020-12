FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2020. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States has made clear to Turkey that its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems would endanger the security of U.S. military technology and personnel.

Pompeo said he has urged Turkey to resolve the S-400 issue in co-ordination with the United States.