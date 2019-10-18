USDA says pork sales data may include 'significant quantity' from previous weeks

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said pork export sales data issued on Friday for the period from Oct. 4-10 included “a significant quantity” of sales that may have occurred in previous weeks.

The agency earlier on Friday released a weekly report that showed U.S. pork sales to Mexico jumped to a weekly record of 132,381 tonnes in the period from Oct. 4-10, from 2,692 tonnes a week earlier.

Traders and analysts quickly questioned the accuracy of the data. They have been paying close attention to U.S. sales data as an outbreak of a fatal pig disease is devastating China’s herd.