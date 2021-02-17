Group of U.S. senators say mail continues to face 'unacceptable delays'

FILE PHOTO: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled "Protecting the Timely Delivery of Mail, Medicine, and Mail-in Ballots," in Rayburn House Office Building on Monday, August 24, 2020. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of 33 U.S. senators on Wednesday urged Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to address continuing “unacceptable delays” in mail deliveries and questioned if his decisions are continuing to hinder mail deliveries.

DeJoy, a Trump supporter who was named head of the U.S. Postal Service last year, suspended operational changes in August after he came in for enormous criticism from U.S. lawmakers over delays in deliveries. He is set to testify next week before a U.S. House of Representatives committee on the Postal Service’s financial outlook.