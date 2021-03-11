USPS needs $8 billion for big boost in EV delivery fleet: letter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers the Postal Service needs about $8 billion to electrify its forthcoming delivery vehicles fleet to the “maximum extent” operationally feasible.

DeJoy told lawmakers in a letter Thursday, which was seen by Reuters, that as many as 12,500 postal routes “make electric vehicles unfeasible or impractical” for a variety of reasons. With the “right level of congressional support,” DeJoy said it could commit “to a majority of the Postal Service’s delivery fleet being electric within 10 years.”