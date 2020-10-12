AEP's D.C. Cook 2 nuclear plant in Michigan shut after trip

(Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc's AEP.O Indiana Michigan Power said on Monday it suspended service from its 1,168 megawatt (MW) Donald C. Cook Nuclear Plant's Unit 2 reactor due to a trip.

The unit tripped due to lowering water level in one of the plant’s four steam generators and the unit remains safely shut down, the company said in a statement.

The company’s 1,009 MW Donald C. Cook Unit 1 reactor is also offline for planned fall refueling outage.

“Cook Plant does not provide return to service information for competitive market reasons,” it said.