U.S. Mint unable to meet demand for gold, silver bullion coins

FILE PHOTO: A quality control agent examines a 2013 enhanced silver eagle silver coin at the United States West Point Mint facility in West Point, New York June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States Mint said on Tuesday it was unable to meet surging demand for its gold and silver bullion coins in 2020 and through January, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic and plant capacity issues.

In 2021, demand for gold and silver has continued to remain strong, with 220,500 American Eagle gold bullion coins sold in January, up 290% from 56,500 a year earlier.