American Airlines adds stops to two flights after pipeline outage

FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) -American Airlines said on Monday it has added a stop to two long-haul flights out of Charlotte, North Carolina, because of a fuel supply shortage after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline following a ransomware cyber attack.

American is the first U.S. airline to report an impact from the attack on Colonial, which carries nearly half the fuel consumed along the U.S. East Coast.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and working around the clock to ensure that we have an adequate supply of fuel across our network,” American, the largest U.S. airline said, adding that the two impacted flights are expected to return to the original schedule on May 15.

American said its daily flight from Charlotte to Honolulu will now stop in Dallas, where passengers will change planes before flying onto Honolulu, while its daily flight from Charlotte to London will stop in Boston for additional fuel.