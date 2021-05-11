Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Commodities News

Colonial Pipeline says one fuel line operating under manual control after cyber attack

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline said its Line 4 fuel line, which runs from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Woodbine, Maryland, has been restarted and is operating under manual control for a limited time after a cyber attack shut the pipeline system Friday.

Line 4 will be operating for a limited period of time while existing inventory is available, the company said in a notice to shippers.

Colonial’s main gasoline and distillate lines continue to be offline after a ransomware cyberattack shut down the pipeline system, which carries nearly half the fuel consumed along the U.S. East Coast.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up