Colonial Pipeline says one fuel line operating under manual control after cyber attack

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline said its Line 4 fuel line, which runs from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Woodbine, Maryland, has been restarted and is operating under manual control for a limited time after a cyber attack shut the pipeline system Friday.

Line 4 will be operating for a limited period of time while existing inventory is available, the company said in a notice to shippers.

Colonial’s main gasoline and distillate lines continue to be offline after a ransomware cyberattack shut down the pipeline system, which carries nearly half the fuel consumed along the U.S. East Coast.