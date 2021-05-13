U.S. Dept of Homeland Security grants Jones Act waiver to company

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas looks on before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has approved a Jones Act waiver request to an individual company in response to Eastern Seaboard oil supply constraints, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

“This waiver will help provide for the transport of oil products between the Gulf Coast and East Coast ports to ease oil supply constraints as a result of the interruptions in the operations of the Colonial Pipeline,” Mayorkas said without naming the company.