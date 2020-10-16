EPA consolidates summer-grade gasoline under single standard

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency is consolidating summer-grade gasoline in the United States under a single standard in an effort to ease regulation compliance for both the industry and the agency, it announced this week.

The agency will streamline summer-grade gasoline standards under a Reid vapor pressure per-gallon cap of 7.4 pounds per square inch, or psi. The change allows for more efficient distribution of gasoline to markets, the agency said.

During the summer months, Reid vapor pressure requirements shift to a lower RVP gasoline as temperatures rise.

“The Trump Administration has prioritized reducing regulatory burdens during its entire first term,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler in the announcement.

The agency said the rule will save $40.4 million per year in reduced administrative costs.

The changes will not affect existing fuel quality standards, but instead save parties and the EPA money by allowing for greater flexibility in the manufacture and distribution of fuels, the agency said.

The rule is due to go into effect at the start of 2021.