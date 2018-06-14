Analytics firm Reonomy raises $30 million from SAP affiliate, SoftBank

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Reonomy, a commercial real estate analytics firm, said on Thursday it raised $30 million from existing investors SoftBank Capital and Bain Capital Ventures in a round of funding that was led by SAP-affiliated Sapphire Ventures.

Richard Sarkis, chief executive of Reonomy, poses during an interview at the commercial real estate analytics firmÕs office in New York, New York, U.S., June 11, 2018. Photo taken June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Herbert Lash

New York-based Reonomy has now raised $68.4 million since it was founded in 2013 and plans to use the new money to establish its platform as an industry leader, said Chief Executive Richard Sarkis.

Reonomy allows users to search U.S. commercial assets, including properties, ownership contacts, mortgages, property sales and other detailed data, the company said in a statement.

Richard Sarkis, chief executive of Reonomy, poses during an interview at the commercial real estate analytics firmÕs office in New York, New York, U.S., June 11, 2018. Photo taken June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Herbert Lash

“The reason we were excited to partner with these guys and take on the capital now is we have a very clear product market fit,” Sarkis said in an interview.

“We’ve already had some conversations with folks at SAP, to say ‘Hey, how can this be helpful to your broader SAP network?’” he said, referring to Germany’s SAP SE (SAPG.DE).

Reonomy has almost doubled its revenue year-to-date and plans to double its workforce of 45 people by the end of 2019, he said.

The company is exploring opening an office on the U.S. West Coast and possibly London.

Venture capital in recent years has plowed more than $2 billion into scores of property-focused start-ups known as “proptech” firms that are trying to tap growing reams of data in commercial real estate.

Reonomy raised funds in February from the family office of real estate mogul Barry Sternlicht, chairman of investment firm Starwood Capital Group and Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD.N), a real estate investment trust and billionaire businessman John Catsimatidis, among others.

SoftBank Capital is a U.S.-based venture capital company and part of Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T).