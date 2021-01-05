Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. agency to award $3.7 billion to rebuild Puerto Rico's water installations: White House

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Administration will award $3.7 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico’s water and wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations, dams and reservoirs, the White House said on Tuesday.

The bankrupt U.S. territory, a Caribbean island of 3.2 million people, was hit by severe earthquakes a year ago while struggling to recover from devastating 2017 hurricanes.

