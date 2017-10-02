FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico oversight board to assess damage effects on economy: member
October 2, 2017 / 5:57 PM / in 18 days

Puerto Rico oversight board to assess damage effects on economy: member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s federally appointed Financial Oversight and Management Board will assess how damage from Hurricane Maria will alter the U.S. territory’s “economic picture,” a board member told Reuters on Monday.

“The Board is focused on ways we can assist in the recovery effort, and will of course look at how hurricane damage will change the economic picture longer term,” said member Andrew Biggs in an email.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Daniel Bases and Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
