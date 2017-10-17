House panel to weigh expanding Puerto Rico oversight board powers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Oct. 24 hearing in the U.S. Congress on Puerto Rico’s recovery from Hurricane Maria will assess whether a financial oversight board managing the American territory’s debt should take on the responsibility of overseeing rebuilding efforts.

A spokesman for the House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee also said on Tuesday that the panel will probe whether the financial oversight board would need new tools if it oversees hurricane-related actions, including rebuilding Puerto Rico’s aged and badly damaged electric utility.

Witnesses for the hearing have not yet been named.