Majority of U.S. Senate backs disaster aid bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday backed a new round of disaster aid to help Puerto Rico and several states recover from damage from hurricanes and wildfires.

Damaged houses are seen after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September, in Humacao, Puerto Rico October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

The legislation would provide $36.5 billion in emergency relief as Puerto Rico in particular struggles to regain electricity and other basic services following destructive hurricanes. The House of Representatives approved the bill earlier this month.

The Trump administration already has indicated it will seek another round of emergency relief from Congress.