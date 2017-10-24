FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Majority of U.S. Senate backs disaster aid bill
October 24, 2017 / 8:46 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Majority of U.S. Senate backs disaster aid bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday backed a new round of disaster aid to help Puerto Rico and several states recover from damage from hurricanes and wildfires.

Damaged houses are seen after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September, in Humacao, Puerto Rico October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

The legislation would provide $36.5 billion in emergency relief as Puerto Rico in particular struggles to regain electricity and other basic services following destructive hurricanes. The House of Representatives approved the bill earlier this month.

The Trump administration already has indicated it will seek another round of emergency relief from Congress.

Reporting by Amanda Becker and Richard Cowan; Editing by Tim Ahmann

