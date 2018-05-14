Puerto Rico bondholders propose debt deal, oversight board rejects

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s biggest bondholder groups on Monday unveiled a proposal to settle a dispute covering around half of the bankrupt U.S. territory’s $71.5 billion in debt, a crucial step toward resolving the storm-ravaged island’s bankruptcy.

However, the terms of the deal were immediately rejected by Puerto Rico’s federally appointed financial oversight board, casting doubt on whether it can gain approval under the island’s bankruptcy process.

Under the deal, so-called COFINA bondholders would receive certificates entitling them to 52.5 percent of sales tax revenue, which would be owned by a newly created trust. General obligation bondholders would receive 46.2 percent of sales tax cash flows under the trust.

Bondholders, in their joint statements, said the deal they are offering amounts to a reduction in Puerto Rico’s debt burden by roughly $9.7 billion. The combination of debt and pension obligations amounts to approximately $120 billion.

Puerto Rico’s defaulted benchmark general obligation debt carrying an 8 percent coupon rose to a high of 46.50 cents on the dollar from Friday’s closing price of 41.375, according to Thomson Reuters data. 74514LE86=MSRB. It currently trades at around 45.25 cents.

Sales tax-backed senior COFINA debt surged up to 72.25 cents on the dollar from Friday’s close of 60 cents 74529JAR6=MSRB, while COFINA’s junior debt traded up to 35.25 cents from Friday’s close of 30.25 cents.