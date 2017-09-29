Top U.S. homeland security official says proud of progress in Puerto Rico

(Reuters) - Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke said on Friday she was proud of the work being done to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria, but that she and President Donald Trump would not be satisfied until the island was fully functional.

A U.S. Marine assigned to Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (26th MEU), and a local resident work together to clear a tree from the main road as part of Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Ceiba, Puerto Rico on September 27, 2017. Courtesy Alexis C. Schneider/U.S. Marine Corps/Handout via REUTERS

“I am proud of Americans helping Americans, friends and strangers alike,” Duke said, referencing a comment she made on Thursday that aid reaching the island was “a good news story,” for which she had drawn criticism.

“Clearly, the situation here in Puerto Rico after the devastating hurricane is not satisfactory, but together we are getting there and the progress today is very strong,” she told reporters on Friday in the territory’s capital of San Juan.