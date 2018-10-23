Trump accuses Puerto Rico of using disaster funds for other debt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Puerto Rico’s politicians of using “massive and ridiculously high amounts of hurricane/disaster funding” to pay off other debts, and said he would not allow a bailout with relief money.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump and local officials, stops to speak with reporters outside a hurricane relief distribution center at Calvary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“The U.S. will NOT bail out long outstanding & unpaid obligations with hurricane relief money!,” Trump said on Twitter.

A federally appointed oversight board on Tuesday approved a fiscal reform plan for Puerto Rico over opposition from the island’s elected government. The plan calls for a range of fiscal and structural reforms, reduces government spending and takes into account $20 billion in federal disaster relief funds.