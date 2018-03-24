Puerto Rico oversight board postpones certification of island's fiscal plans

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s federally appointed Financial Oversight and Management Board said on Friday that it would postpone certification of the island’s fiscal plan and announce a new certification date soon.

The flags of the U.S. and Puerto Rico fly outside the Capitol building in San Juan, Puerto Rico May 4, 2017. REUTERS/ Alvin Baez

The board said it would also reschedule the plans to transform the island’s deficit for its power and water authorities, Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewers Authority (PRASA).

The board did not give a reason for the decision, and officials were not immediately available for comment.

The board is tasked with helping the bankrupt U.S. territory manage its finances as it navigates the biggest bankruptcy in U.S. government history, trying to shed $120 billion in bond and pension debt.

Natalie Jaresko, who leads the federally appointed Financial Oversight and Management Board’s executive team, in an interview with Reuters had said she expected the revised fiscal reform plans submitted by the U.S. commonwealth’s government to be certified on Monday.

Jaresko had highlighted three critical structural reform areas - the electrical grid, overseen by the beleaguered PREPA; labor market reforms; and making it easier to do business.

Puerto Rico’s benchmark bond price hit a 22-week high earlier this week as creditors anticipated the approval of this plan at the board’s scheduled meeting on Monday in San Juan.

Governor Ricardo Rossello released a revised fiscal plan last month that would use $18 billion of additional money from the U.S. federal budget to help transform the island’s deficit into a $3.4 billion surplus within six years.