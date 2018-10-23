Puerto Rico revised fiscal plan approved over government opposition

SAN JUAN (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s federally appointed financial oversight board on Tuesday unanimously approved a revised fiscal reform plan meant to put the bankrupt island on a path toward solvency, but faced opposition from the elected government for being too strict.
The vote by the seven members of the board was unanimous even though some raised concerns about the plan’s ultimate viability to help Puerto Rico resume fiscal balance and economic growth.
Reporting By Luis Valentin Ortiz in San Juan; Editing by Daniel Bases and Chizu Nomiyama