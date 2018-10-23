FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 23, 2018 / 2:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Puerto Rico revised fiscal plan approved over government opposition

1 Min Read

SAN JUAN (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s federally appointed financial oversight board on Tuesday unanimously approved a revised fiscal reform plan meant to put the bankrupt island on a path toward solvency, but faced opposition from the elected government for being too strict.

The vote by the seven members of the board was unanimous even though some raised concerns about the plan’s ultimate viability to help Puerto Rico resume fiscal balance and economic growth.

Reporting By Luis Valentin Ortiz in San Juan; Editing by Daniel Bases and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.