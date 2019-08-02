Puerto Rico Governor Rosselló says Pierluisi to be sworn in as governor

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló on Friday said attorney Pedro Pierluisi would be sworn in as the island’s next governor.

In a statement, Roselló said based on the island’s law, Pierluisi would assume the post after Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives on Friday approved his nomination as secretary of state, putting him next in line to be governor.

Rosselló had said he would step down at 5:00 p.m. after mass protests demanding his resignation over offensive chat messages and a corruption scandal.