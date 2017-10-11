FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump loan to Puerto Rico a start, but more aid to come: official
October 11, 2017 / 10:35 PM / 3 days ago

Trump loan to Puerto Rico a start, but more aid to come: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. federal government is working on a long-term plan to help Puerto Rico rebuild after Hurricane Maria tore through the island territory three weeks ago, an administration official said on Wednesday.

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to consider on Thursday a $4.9 billion loan for Puerto Rico, proposed by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. But the loan is meant to be a short-term measure to help the island pay urgent bills.

“The Community Disaster Loan cannot and does not address the recovery, rebuilding, and future of Puerto Rico, which the administration intends to address with a more long-term solution in concert with the Puerto Rican government, oversight board, court and Congress,” the administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

