August 28, 2018 / 10:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

White House backs Puerto Rico's effort to account for Hurricane Maria dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it supports Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello’s efforts to fully account for the people killed in Hurricane Maria last year after the official toll from the disaster was raised from just 64 to 2,975.

FILE PHOTO: Damaged houses are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Canovanas, Puerto Rico September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

“The federal government has been, and will continue to be, supportive of Governor Rossello’s efforts to ensure a full accountability and transparency of fatalities resulting from last year’s hurricanes,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “The American people, including those grieving the loss of a loved one, deserve no less.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse

