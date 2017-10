WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he expects a funding request from the Trump administration for disaster relief for Puerto Rico by mid-October.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) faces reporters following a weekly lunch meeting with fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

McConnell told reporters he met with the island territory’s representatives on Tuesday and discussed Puerto Rico’s needs after Hurricane Maria.