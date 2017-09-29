FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. sends more utility crews to Puerto Rico to help restore power
September 29, 2017 / 6:39 PM / 21 days ago

N.Y. sends more utility crews to Puerto Rico to help restore power

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The New York Power Authority (NYPA) sent 10 additional utility workers to Puerto Rico on Friday to help rebuild the island’s power grid, which was completely shut down by Hurricane Maria last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 27, 2017. Picture taken September 27, 2017. REUTERS/DroneBase

The 10 new personnel are experts in power transmission, generation, substations, utility logistics, project management and construction, according to a statement from Cuomo.

All 3.4 million residents in the U.S. territory have been without power since Hurricane Maria devastated the island on Sept. 20.

NYPA sent its first crew of 10 engineers, planners and technical supervisors to Puerto Rico on Sept. 22 to help with the assessment of the damage to the island’s power grid.

The first wave of NYPA workers were part of a group that traveled to Puerto Rico with Cuomo on the first flight to depart for Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan, since the Category 4 hurricane hit the island.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the lead agency overseeing the rebuilding and restoration of Puerto Rico’s power grid. The NYPA workers will coordinate with the Corps and the local power company, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

