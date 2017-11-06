Puerto Rico oversight board, PREPA to testify at House hearing Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives’ Natural Resources committee, citing concerns about power contracts in the wake of Hurricane Maria, is set to hear testimony on Tuesday from Puerto Rico’s oversight board and the territory’s bankrupt power utility, PREPA.

Workers of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority (PREPA) repair part of the electrical grid after Hurricane Maria hit the area in September, in Manati, Puerto Rico October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

The panel is looking at whether the oversight board in charge of managing Puerto Rico’s finances needs additional tools to help the island recover from the devastation, its staff said in a memo announcing the hearing.