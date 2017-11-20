FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fluor's work on Puerto Rico power project halted over safety issue
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Exclusive
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
Zimbabwe
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 20, 2017 / 11:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fluor's work on Puerto Rico power project halted over safety issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Monday it temporarily halted Fluor Corp’s work under its Puerto Rico power restoration contract over safety concerns and expects the work to resume on Tuesday.

The work was stopped to discuss the concerns, which were not disclosed, with Fluor and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the Army Corps of Engineers said. The issues “have been addressed” and Fluor can restart work on Tuesday, the Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.