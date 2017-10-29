Puerto Rico governor calls for cancellation of Whitefish contract

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello has called for an immediate cancellation of the contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings, a Montana company hired to restore critical power infrastructure, his office confirmed on Sunday.

Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello attends a news conference days after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The contract has come under increased criticism after it was revealed that the terms were obtained without a public bid process. Whitefish officials have insisted that they secured the deal legitimately and welcomed an audit of the company’s work.