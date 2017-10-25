FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico oversight board to push for outside manager of power utility PREPA
October 25, 2017 / 8:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Puerto Rico oversight board to push for outside manager of power utility PREPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The federally appointed board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances said on Wednesday it will seek to appoint an outside manager to lead the island’s power utility, PREPA, in cleanup efforts following Hurricane Maria.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the headquarters of Puerto Rican power utility PREPA (also known as AEE) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez-Hernandez/File Photo

In a statement on Wednesday, the board expressed “intent to appoint” retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Noel Zamot as PREPA’s chief transformation officer.

A source familiar with Governor Ricardo Rossello’s thinking separately told Reuters that Puerto Rico’s government would challenge in court the board’s authority to make the appointment.

Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by James Dalgleish

