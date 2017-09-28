House Speaker: Hurricane funds for FEMA coming in two days

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The $6.7 billion in approved hurricane relief funding will be given to federal emergency officials in two days to help victims of three recent storms, including the most recent one that hit Puerto Rico, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

“A huge capital injection will happen in two days, so the resources are there,” Ryan told reporters, adding that lawmakers will quickly act on the Trump administration’s requests for hurricane relief for the U.S. territorial island.