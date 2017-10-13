FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
House Speaker Ryan says 'more to come' for Puerto Rico aid
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 13, 2017 / 7:52 PM / 8 days ago

House Speaker Ryan says 'more to come' for Puerto Rico aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Friday that the federal government would provide more funding for Puerto Rico’s long-term rebuilding, although he did not say when that funding would be approved.

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (C) addresses the media during a news conference with bipartisan lawmakers, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

“This isn’t the last aid package. This is the second in more to come,” Ryan told reporters in San Juan, Puerto Rico, adding later, “When we get that final analysis, the administration will submit yet again to Congress a request for another aid package to respond to these longer-term problems.”

On Thursday, the House approved $36.5 billion in emergency relief for Puerto Rico and other areas hit by recent disasters. Senate approval is expected in coming weeks.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Makini Brice in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.