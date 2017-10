WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, reacting to President Donald Trump’s comment that Puerto Rico had thrown the U.S. budget “out of whack,” said on Tuesday Trump should stop blaming Puerto Ricans for the hurricane that devastated the island.

FILE PHOTO - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a rally to protect the Affordable Care Act outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“Mr. President, stop the blame game. Start making the situation better. That’s your job,” Schumer told reporters.