Trump weighs lifting shipping restrictions for Puerto Rico; industry opposed
September 27, 2017 / 5:35 PM / 22 days ago

Trump weighs lifting shipping restrictions for Puerto Rico; industry opposed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was thinking about lifting shipping restrictions to help Puerto Rico but noted that many in the shipping industry wanted the limits to stay in place.

The Jones Act limits shipping between coasts to U.S. flagged vessels.

“We’re thinking about that,” Trump told reporters when asked about lifting the Jones Act restrictions. “But we have a lot of shippers and .... a lot of people that work in the shipping industry that don’t want the Jones Act lifted, and we have a lot of ships out there right now.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

