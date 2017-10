U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said federal assistance cannot stay “forever” on the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico following recent hurricanes, and that Congress must determine how much disaster funding to provide.

In a series of posts on Twitter, also said the island’s electrical grid and infrastructure were already a “disaster” before Hurricane Maria struck last month.