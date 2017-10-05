FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPS restores Puerto Rico delivery routes
October 5, 2017

UPS restores Puerto Rico delivery routes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. package delivery service UPS has re-established shipping to the bulk of Puerto Rico’s postal areas, the company said on Thursday, although power outages and blocked roads continue to hamper deliveries.

A car drives along a damaged road after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, near Jayuya, Puerto Rico October 4, 2017 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“We are pleased to begin operations again in Puerto Rico, though the situation is dynamic,” UPS Americas Region President Romaine Seguin said in a statement.

The company said freight services were now available to 149 of the island’s 176 zip codes and added it would offer a hurricane aid discount to individual customers.

Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Bernard Orr

