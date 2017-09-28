Puerto Rico debt restructuring not part of next emergency funding request: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House does not think it needs to address restructuring hurricane-hit Puerto Rico’s $72 billion debt in its next request for funding from Congress for the recovery effort on the island, a senior aide to President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

“I don’t think we’re going to have to address the debt restructuring issue in the next go-round, but if we do and if Congress wants us to, President Trump is up to that challenge,” Tom Bossert, the White House homeland security adviser, told reporters.