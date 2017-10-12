FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House committed to helping Puerto Rico recover from hurricane: spokeswoman
October 12, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 3 days ago

White House committed to helping Puerto Rico recover from hurricane: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that it is committed to helping Puerto Rico recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria and is working with the territory’s governor and the U.S. Congress on the government’s response.

“We are committed to helping Puerto Rico. Our administration is working with Governor (Ricardo) Rossello and Congress to identify the best fiscally responsible path forward,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders was responding to questions about a series of tweets by President Donald Trump where he appeared to question federal aid to the territory.

“Successful recoveries do not last forever; they should be as swift as possible to help people resume their normal lives,” Sanders said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, editing by G Crosse

