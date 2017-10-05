FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says Puerto Rico debt to be dealt with via oversight board
October 5, 2017 / 7:16 PM / in 15 days

White House says Puerto Rico debt to be dealt with via oversight board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that Puerto Rico’s debt will be dealt with under a process set up under former President Barack Obama.

U.S. and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puerto Rico September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday while on a trip to Puerto Rico to observe hurricane recovery efforts that the island’s debt would have to be wiped out.

On Thursday, asked whether Trump planned to seek action to forgive any of Puerto Rico’s debt, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters: “There’s a process for how to deal with Puerto Rico’s debt. ... This was a process that was put in place and set up under Obama, and that has a board of advisers that deals with that debt, and it will go through that process as we move forward.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler

