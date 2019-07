FILE PHOTO: Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello speaks during an interview in New York City, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Sunday he would not run for re-election and would step down as the head of his New Progressive Party following nine days of sometimes violent protests over leaked text messages.

Rossello made the comments on a video on his Facebook page after widespread calls for his resignation in the U.S. island territory over the vulgar messages between himself and allies.