Puerto Rico governor says she will seek same office in 2020

SAN JUAN (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez, who had said she was reluctant to take power after her predecessor resigned in disgrace this past summer, on Monday declared her candidacy for the same office in next year’s elections.

Vazquez was sworn in as governor in August when widespread protests led to the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello, who was caught up in a scandal over profane chat messages and federal corruption charges against two officials of his administration.

Vazquez, who served as justice secretary and was in line to succeed Rossello, was also targeted by protesters for alleged corruption and being too close to Rossello.

On Monday, Vazquez said in a video aimed at voters and released on social media that she would seek election because she had “decided to continue working for you.”

Vazquez will run under the pro-statehood New Progressive Party. She will face Pedro Pierluisi, a former representative of the commonwealth in the U.S. Congress.

Rossello tapped Pierluisi in late July to become his successor. But Pierluisi was forced out of office a few days later by the territory’s Supreme Court, which ruled the selection was unconstitutional.

Puerto Rico is still trying to recover from devastating hurricanes that hit the Caribbean island in 2017. It is also working its way through a bankruptcy process to restructure about $120 billion of debt and pension obligations.

Since taking office, Vazquez has had a cordial relationship with the island’s unpopular financial oversight board, which commenced a form of bankruptcy for the government in federal court in 2017. The board was formed by the federal government.

In November, she backed legislation to reform Puerto Rico’s debt issuance policies and reached an agreement with the oversight board to pay about $60 million in Christmas bonuses to public sector workers.

Ahead of the announcement of her candidacy, Vazquez signed legislation restoring vacation time and sick leave for government workers that had been cut in 2017.