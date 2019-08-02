Puerto Rico House approves Pierluisi as secretary of state

House members are pictured during a public hearing of the Commission of Government of the House of Representatives, called upon by the President of the House, Johnny Mendez, to attend the nomination of Pedro Pierluisi as Secretary of State, hours before Ricardo Rossello steps down as Governor of Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives on Friday approved the nomination of Pedro Pierluisi as the U.S. territory’s next secretary of state, potentially putting him in line to succeed outgoing Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

Rosselló is due to step down at 5 p.m. ET after mass protests in July demanded his resignation over offensive text messages and corruption charges against former administration officials.